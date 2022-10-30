NFL World Reacts To Surprising D.K. Metcalf News

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

When Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf left last weekend's game with an injury, many feared that he would be out for a long time, including his head coach.

But the star wide receiver avoided serious injury to his knee and, surprisingly, he's set to play on Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Metcalf will be suiting up today.

"When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source," he reports.

Wow.

Who saw this coming?

"I know DK is a freak of nature but I don’t really get for he’ll be able to do a whole lot," one fan wrote.

"IMO you have to be seriously struggling to want to put Metcalf in your lineups. He's a WR4 for me and I don't even feel particularly confident about it," one fan added.

"When you hear about a patella tendon injury and then see how little Metcalf did during the week, it’s surprising that he’ll play today. We’ll see if he’s limited at all. Tyler Lockett will also reportedly play," another fan wrote.

The Seahawks and the Giants are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

It should be a fun one.