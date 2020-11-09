NFL World Reacts To Taysom Hill’s Performance This Evening

The Spun

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday Night Football.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In a shocking start to Sunday Night Football, the Saints lead Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 21-0 early in the second quarter.

As per usual, Drew Brees is looking solid, throwing 14/16 for 145 passing yards and three touchdowns. In a somewhat more surprising turn of events though, backup QB Taysom Hill has his fingerprints all over this early lead.

Hill has often been referred to as a swiss-army-knife player with the ability to produce in pretty much any statistical category. This has proven accurate tonight as the triple-threat quarterback has had an impact on every level of the field.

The former BYU quarterback is the Saint’s leading rusher so far with 38 yards on three carries, 1/1 in the passing game for 19 yards and 1/1 on receiving targets for 21 yards.

His stats speak for themselves, but its Hill’s elite athletic ability that often gets people’s attention. Early in the second quarter, the 6’2″, 220-pound quarterback took the snap and took off on a powerful run down the left sideline that ended with a fantastic leaping hurdle.

The 28-yard run set up New Orleans right outside of the 10 yard line where Brees finished of the drive with a touchdown pass to Emanuel Sanders.

In this battle between Hall of Fame quarterbacks, the Saints are fortunate to have Hill as a backup weapon.

New Orleans now leads Tampa Bay 28-0 late in the second quarter.


