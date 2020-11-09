NFL World Reacts To Taysom Hill’s Performance This Evening

In a shocking start to Sunday Night Football, the Saints lead Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 21-0 early in the second quarter.

As per usual, Drew Brees is looking solid, throwing 14/16 for 145 passing yards and three touchdowns. In a somewhat more surprising turn of events though, backup QB Taysom Hill has his fingerprints all over this early lead.

It isn't really autumn until we get a big Taysom Hill game. The pumpkin spice latte of football. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 9, 2020

Hill has often been referred to as a swiss-army-knife player with the ability to produce in pretty much any statistical category. This has proven accurate tonight as the triple-threat quarterback has had an impact on every level of the field.

The former BYU quarterback is the Saint’s leading rusher so far with 38 yards on three carries, 1/1 in the passing game for 19 yards and 1/1 on receiving targets for 21 yards.

His stats speak for themselves, but its Hill’s elite athletic ability that often gets people’s attention. Early in the second quarter, the 6’2″, 220-pound quarterback took the snap and took off on a powerful run down the left sideline that ended with a fantastic leaping hurdle.

The most Taysom Hill hurdle possible pic.twitter.com/scTjJdCHkd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 9, 2020

The 28-yard run set up New Orleans right outside of the 10 yard line where Brees finished of the drive with a touchdown pass to Emanuel Sanders.

In this battle between Hall of Fame quarterbacks, the Saints are fortunate to have Hill as a backup weapon.

New Orleans now leads Tampa Bay 28-0 late in the second quarter.