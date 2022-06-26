NFL World Reacts To 2022 Baker Mayfield Suggestion

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With reports suggesting the NFL is hoping for an indefinite, one-plus season suspension of Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield's future in Cleveland is back in play.

Will the Browns attempt to convince Mayfield to play for them in 2022?

It's something that's being suggested.

However, many are calling on Mayfield to tell the Browns to go screw themselves.

Mayfield has been linked to teams like the Panthers and the Seahawks, though thus far, no trades have taken place.

It'll be interesting to see where Mayfield lands moving forward.