The NFL’s salary cap number for the 2021 was reduced due to the impact that COVID-19 had on the league. Fortunately for all 32 teams, that won’t be the case in 2022.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams that the projected salary cap for 2022 is $208.2 million. This year’s salary cap was set at $182.5 million.

While this announcement may not surprise NFL general managers, it validates how some of them approached free agency this past March.

“Up from $182.5 this year. Many teams, such as Seahawks, added void years to deals this year to take advantage of knowledge that cap would rise in 2022,” Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times said.

With this projection, NFL teams that weren’t expected to have much cap space could be way more aggressive in the offseason than their fans initially imagined.

“We’ve seen what the Falcons can do with a little,” William McFadden of The Falcoholic said. “Now it’s time to see what they can do with … still a little (but a little more).”

Some teams, however, will still be in a tough spot. The Packers are one of those teams, especially since they have to sign Davante Adams to a long-term contract.

“Cap ceiling reached, the Packers are still in a tough spot despite the max salary cap being reached,” Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV said.

The Packers won’t be the only team pressed against the cap. The Cowboys, Rams, Saints and Vikings are all in bad spots at the moment.

The NFL offseason should be awfully exciting as long as this projection doesn’t change.