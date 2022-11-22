NFL World Reacts To 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Earlier this Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 29 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023.

Jahri Evans, Dwight Freeney, James Harrison, Darrelle Revis and James Harrison are just a few of the modern-era semifinalists for next year.

Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware are also included in this star-studded list.

Once the modern-era semifinalists were announced, NFL fans started releasing their predictions for the Class of 2023.

"My 7 would be Reggie, Revis, Steve Smith, Ware, Mathis, Ronde Barber," one fan said.

"If DeMarcus Ware doesn't get in, we riot," a Cowboys fan tweeted.

"If Reggie Wayne doesn't make it, I will riot," another fan commented.

"Totally unbiased opinion, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and Vince Wilfork should all get in this year," a fourth fan wrote.

This list will be trimmed down to 15 finalists in January. Some tough decisions will be made over the next few weeks.

The Class of 2023 will then be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in August.