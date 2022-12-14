NFL World Reacts To 2023 International Game Decision

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the inside of the stadium in the third quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images) Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The NFL international slate will look a little different in 2023 than it did this fall.

The league confirmed Wednesday that it won't be playing a game in Mexico, which means we could see a double dip in Germany instead.

"NFL executive Peter O’Reilly says the NFL will not play a game in Mexico next year because the stadium will undergo renovations for the World Cup," tweeted NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Thus, likely two games in Germany instead."

"Duele, duele muchísimo.," said Mexican fantasy football analyst Julio Martinez in response to the news, which means "It hurts. It hurts a lot."

"We will not have a #NFL match in Mexico next year I'm not fine," said another Mexican NFL fan."

"NFL in Australia is something that should happen. They would love it," suggested a Commanders supporter.

"Manifesting now: if the Eagles or Lions play out there I will attend das game," added another fan.

"Play one in Japan instead," another fan tweeted.

The NFL played five games outside of the United States in 2022: three in London in October and one each in Mexico and Germany in November.