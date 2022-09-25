NFL World Reacts To 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The NFL appears to have picked a performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Sunday afternoon, Rihanna posted a photo of a football on her social media platforms. The NFL also shared the same image, posting "Let's GO" in a Twitter post tagging Rihanna, NFL on FOX, Roc Nation, and the show's new sponsor, Apple Music.

Hours after rumors of the possible pairing surfaced, it looks like the NFL has confirmed Rihanna as the performer for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium.

Fans are excited about the big news.

Rihanna turned down an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, citing the NFL's mistreatment of Colin Kaepernick. Commissioner Roger Goodell has since said the league was "wrong" not to listen to players who peacefully protested against racial injustice.

She'll have a tough act to follow. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent all took the stage for a star-studded halftime concert at SoFi Stadium. TMZ reported that there are discussions for another performer to join Rihanna.

NFL fans will hope to see their favorite team compete in Glendale, Arizona, but plenty of people are now eagerly awaiting the Big Game's interlude.