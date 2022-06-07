NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald Trade Speculation

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald began the week with a bang, signing a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

The new deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It also ensures he stays in Los Angeles for the next three years - well, sort of.

The newly-revised contract actually opens the door for Donald to retire without any financial consequences after the 2023 season. That could then open the door for the all-time great to sign with a team closer to his home in Pittsburgh.

"At that point, Donald could try to leverage a trade to a location closer to his hometown of Pittsburgh," said Mike Florio, via Pro Football Talk. "If the Rams will get no further services from him either way, they could secure some amount of value in exchange for swapping the final season of his deal to another franchise."

It's all speculation for now, but it's worth monitoring following the 2023 season.

Will Donald be playing for the Steelers in 2024?

"Aaron Donald and TJ Watt in 2024 for the #Steelers would be silly. Donald in black and yellow would be awesome to see," one fan said.

"I think that’s what will happen, Donald plays out his contract with the Rams, then signs with the hometown Steelers…," a fan wrote.

Don't worry, Rams fans. Donald will be playing in the blue and gold for at least the next two years.