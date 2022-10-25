NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Kanye West Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald announced that he is cutting ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency.

Donald posted a statement from him and his wife, Erica Donald, a marketing manager who also worked for Donda. They said they "felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences."

"The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children," they wrote. "We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."

Onlookers commended Donald for taking a stand against West, who has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks.

West posted his wish to "go death con 3 on Jewish people," leading Twitter to restrict the rapper's account. Donald joins Adidas and West's agency, CAA, as the latest to sever a business relationship with him.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown originally said he will remain represented by Donda Sports, but announced tonight he has changed his mind.

One can wonder why Donald linked up with Donda Sports in the first place. The president, former wide receiver Antonio Brown, settled a lawsuit with a former trainer who accused him of sexual assault. On Tuesday, a jury ordered Brown to pay $1.2 million to a moving truck driver he allegedly assaulted in 2020.

Donald joined the agency earlier this year amid an offseason of retirement speculation. He signed a restructured deal with the Los Angeles Rams to receive a $40 million raise over the next three seasons.