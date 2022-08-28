NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Admission On Joe Rogan

Aaron Rodgers appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast this weekend. During the Green Bay Packers quarterback's appearance, he opened up about his "immunized" controversy last season.

The MVP quarterback told reporters last season that he'd been immunized. Many assumed he meant he had been vaccinated, however, that was later proven to be untrue.

“I’d been ready the entire time for this question, and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process. But, [I] thought there’s a possibility that I say ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated," he told Rogan.

The only follow up they asked was basically asking me to rip on my teammates. . . . But I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions. And then sure enough, I contract COVID in the beginning of November, end of October. And that’s when the shit storm hit, because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And the, you know, attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began.”

NFL fans are still frustrated by what happened.

"What else is Aaron Rodgers going to talk about? The playoffs? Sksksksksk," one fan wrote.

"The woke media is still going after Aaron Rodgers, who has been proven right about everything? Tons of reasons everyone hates the media, but the top of the list is the narcissism & entitlement. Florio doesn’t care that he was wrong about everything. He cares that he *FELT misled," another fan wrote.

"The man is devoid of integrity. It is only tolerated because he is MVP level QB. He should behave better not worse than his peers," one fan added.

ESPN host Sage Steele is among those supporting Rodgers.

Unsurprisingly, many are on both sides of this issue.