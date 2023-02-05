NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Big Accomplishment

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Aaron Rodgers walks from the first tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 04, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers didn't make the Pro Bowl for only the fourth time in the last 14 seasons, and he's not preparing for a Super Bowl appearance.

However, the star quarterback won a different sporting event Sunday.

Rodgers and Ben Silverman finished first in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, edging out Peter Malnati and former FedEx CEO Don Colleran by one shot.

"This is amazing," Rodgers told CBS' Amanda Balionis. "It's always been on my bucket list to be here."

Viewers responded to the four-time MVP winning a different competition.

"So Aaron Rodgers proves he’s still capable of winning titles," ESPN's Ed Werder wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers wins the big one," a fan said.

"Very rare Rodgers W in February," another fan joked.

"Yeah this dude is done with football and ready for a retirement on the links," a fan speculated.

"So Rodgers can win the Pro-Am but not another Super Bowl," a fan commented.

Rodgers faced questions about his NFL future throughout the weekend, but that didn't distract him in California. The 39-year-old and Silverman scored a 5-under 67 in the final round.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, teaming with Keith Mitchell, trailed the victors by four points.

If golfing doesn't give Rodgers thoughts about a post-NFL life, he could end up playing elsewhere in 2023. Rumors are running rampant about the Green Ban Packers trading him this offseason.