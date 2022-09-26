NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Big Postgame News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hinted at some pretty big news following Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Green Bay topped Tampa Bay, 14-12, on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs scored late, but failed to convert their two-point conversion for the tie.

Rodgers hinted that the Bucs gave away some key information on the big screen at some point in the contest, that helped Green Bay win the game.

What could the Bucs have given away?

NFL fans are intrigued...

"Anyone have video of the Bucs Jumbotron before the two point play?* *a tweet I never thought I’d write," one fan wrote.

"Spicy vague comments," another fan added.

The Buccaneers' jumbotron operator is probably going to be in some trouble now.

Both the Bucs and the Packers are now 2-1 on the season following Sunday's game.