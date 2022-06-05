NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Brutally Honest Admission

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 31: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with NFL Network host James Jones during 2021 Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 31, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn't retiring this year, but that isn't stopping the Green Bay Packers quarterback from talking about it.

At The Match this week - which Rodgers and Tom Brady won, defeating Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen - the Packers quarterback admitted that he thinks about retirement "all the time."



Rodgers is certainly in the last few years of his National Football League career, it seems.

While Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, football isn't everything to him.

"I respect it.. He's different and not defined by football," Colin Cowherd said.

Some fans appreciate the honesty.

"He told us a few years back he was on the back nine of his career. We really just gotta soak these next few years because it’ll be over soon. Just enjoy the magic," one fan admitted.

"That’s why I think it’ll be dumb to trade love. He has real major upside and as long as he keeps working hard and learning from 12, he’s gonna be great in this league IMO," another fan speculated.

Rodgers is back for at least one more season, though, which Packers fans have to feel good about.