NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Controversial Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers announced this week that he believes he's become a "villain" because of his speaking out against big pharma.

"There’s heroes and villains in sports and entertainment, and I think, because of my stance on COVID and maybe some other things, I’ve been cast as the villain. Especially the last few years," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"And so, that is the way that a lot of things I say are often interpreted."

Rodgers added some comments on "woke culture."

"This woke culture wants to be offended by everything. You just go online and find something you don't agree with. ‘I’m offended! How can you possibly say that?' I don't really care. I don't care who it's coming from or who said it." Rodgers said.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers' "villain" announcement has sparked quite a social media controversy.

NFL fans have been weighing in.

"Gonna be awkward when his new boss is the heir to Johnson and Johnson fortune," one fan wrote.

"Man I get wanting to throw to Hill and Waddle, but he doesn’t have to go full Florida man just yet," one fan added.

"You know we are close to the off-season when Mike is hating on number 12," one fan wrote.

It's shaping up to be another interesting offseason for Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback wants to keep playing - it sounds like, anyway - but his 2023 team seems to be unclear.