NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Details

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple during their time together.

Unfortunately, not all relationships last, and theirs certainly didn't, as they called things off at some point during the pandemic.

However, Rodgers speaks highly of Patrick, opening up about their time together in a recent interview.

“I was dating Danica [at the time Rodgers met Marcus] and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey, and spirituality is important to her,” said Rodgers, who added that he had “the best day of his life” when he did mushrooms on a beach with friends.

“We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques.”

Fans joked about what Rodgers said about Patrick.

"I knew I liked them as a couple!" one fan wrote.

"2018 (w/ Danica): Marginal play. 97.6 QB rating. 2019 (w/ Danica): Marginal play. 95.4 QB rating. 2020 (w/o Danica): Excellent play. 121.5 QB rating. MVP 2021 (w/o Danica): Excellent play. 111.9 QB rating. MVP Jordan Love was drafted because of Danica Patrick. All I'm sayin," another fan joked.

Others, meanwhile, previously praised Danica for getting out of the relationship with Rodgers.

Both Aaron and Danica have since moved on, but it's clear some fans have chosen sides.