NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Demand News

Aaron Rodgers expects the Packers to make a move for help heading into the trade deadline.

Green Bay lost to the New York Jets at home on Sunday. The Packers really haven't looked like a Super Bowl contender for most of the season.

Rodgers wants some help.

“Simple mistakes on complex plays. To me, the natural response is to simplify things even more, or, if you need to make some moves, you make some moves," Rodgers told reporters.

Rodgers added that he believes the Packers will make the necessary moves if they present themselves.

“Brian (Gutekunst) and I have had a number of conversations. I trust him and his staff, if they feel like they need to add, that they will. I think that there is enough on this team to be a successful team. There is a possibility, if certain guys emerge, of us having the chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing, but if there is an opportunity, I expect Brian would be in the mix.”

There's an Odell Beckham out there, if the Packers are looking for wide receiver help.

There could also be some notable players on the trading block, like Robbie Anderson.

"Honestly having OBJ on the field for 75% of the snaps would help the pack. But football ain’t that simple," one fan wrote.

"This is the most very telling quote," another fan said.

"Or, now hear me out, he could actually play like a premier QB. Just saying. He is a blamer. Always has been," one fan added.

"The Packers have $7M of cap space to make a move. Not sure what player out there makes that or less that moves the needle. Robbie Anderson has a cap hit of $11M this year and a $21M cap hit next year ($9M dead cap so that’s the number)," another fan wrote.

