NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Biden Drama

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was called out by U.S. president Joe Biden last season for his vaccination status.

This weekend, Rodgers appeared to mock Biden during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

“Joe Biden is the most popular president in history,” Rodgers said sarcastically.

“Yeah, he’s the best. I mean, there’s no one better. He’s best at talking. He’s best at walking upstairs,” Rogan added with a smile. “He’s good at riding bikes.”

“He’s not a fan of mine, I don’t think,” Rodgers said.

Rogan and Rodgers both appeared to sarcastically praise Biden during the podcast conversation.

Rodgers added: “Democrats gotta be thinking, ‘how did we go from [Barack] Obama to this?’”

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers' comments aren't sitting well with some, while others are praising him.

"You're the biggest crybaby in professional sports along with kevin durant. This is what you'll be remembered for. A lousy teammate and an even worse person," one fan said to Rodgers.

"Best part of the Rogan-Rodgers podcast is when they talk about the medicine and supplements they would give to Joe Biden," another fan wrote.

"I bet Biden is so torn over the equivalent of a Beavis and Butt-Head mocking him. Just losing immense hours of sleep over it," one fan added.

Rodgers and Rogan discussed a number of political topics on the podcast episode.

Rodgers, of course, will be back on the field in two weeks, for the start of the 2022 NFL season.