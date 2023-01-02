NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Appearance

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got the job done on Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vikings, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

If the Packers win in Week 18, they'll be in the playoffs.

Following the game, a joyous Aaron Rodgers revealed his new-look. He's sporting a new haircut.

"Aaron Rodgers has gone back to the clean cut."

What do fans think of the new look from the MVP quarterback on Sunday night?

"Aaron Rodgers has a playoff haircut now!" one fan wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers has a normal haircut: Lombardi is coming home in a month. Can’t wait," one fan added.

"Did Rodgers get a hair cut? We’re winning it all," one fan predicted.

"Rodgers with a fresh haircut at the podium lol New Year New Hair New Me?" one fan added.

The Packers are set to take on the Lions in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season.