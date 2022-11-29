NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Playing Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers doesn't intend on missing any time despite suffering a rib injury Sunday night.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Green Bay Packers star said he expects to play the Chicago Bears this weekend.

"I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said.

Fans are usually excited about an MVP quarterback confirming that he won't miss time. However, some Packers supporters wanted to give Jordan Love an extended look while Rodgers recovered.

Love impressed when replacing Rodgers in the third quarter of their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2020 first-round pick completed six of nine passes for 113 yards and a long touchdown to Christian Watson.

Rodgers' injury seemed to give the 4-8 Packers an excuse to audition Love, who has started one game in his three-year career. However, Rodgers plans on playing.

Although Rodgers reminded McAfee that the Packers aren't eliminated from playoff contention yet, their hopes are dwindling. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North this week, and Green Bay trails the Washington Commanders -- who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker -- by three games for the conference's final wild-card spot.

If Rodgers is paying through considerable pain, it may make sense to play Love down the stretch.