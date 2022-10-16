NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral.

Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing up.

"Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers shared a moment together on the field after the game. Doesn’t get more wholesome than this," one fan wrote.

Wilson enjoyed the moment, too.

"Zach Wilson said Aaron Rodgers was his idol. Said sharing a moment after the game with him was special," Zack Rosenblatt tweeted.

"Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson with a long embrace after the game. The mentor and the student," another fan added.

Rodgers was certainly not in a good mood following the loss, but it's cool for him to share that moment with Wilson.