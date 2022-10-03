NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Postgame Interview

CBS Sports.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got it done on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers topped the Patriots, 27-24, in overtime at Lambeau Field. Rodgers and Co. topped a third-string quarterback-led Patriots team, as both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer were out due to injury. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over at quarterback for the New England offense.

Following the game, Rodgers spoke with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson about the big win.

"There was a time there at 24-17 where we just said: 'We're not losing this game today.'"

Rodgers and the Packers improved to 3-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon's big win.

"I find these clips humorous because there have obviously been loads of times when they've said, "We're not losing this game!" and have gone on to get pumped,' one fan wrote.

"Media always interviews him after games. Why not Jones, Crosby or Gary or someone who played well for 4 quarters," another fan suggested.

"Rodgers is a different player and leader so far this year. I think right now he's exactly what they need. Could take better care of the football, but he's staying engaged, taking risks, and motivating guys. Stick with it," another fan added.

Next up for Green Bay: the New York Giants on Sunday morning from overseas.