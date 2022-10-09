NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing against the New York Giants in London.

So far, it's been a good game for Rodgers and the Packers, who are leading the Giants, 10-3, early in the contest.

It's unclear how many of Rodgers' friends and family members made the trip to London to watch Sunday morning's NFC showdown.

Earlier this year, Rodgers' rumored girlfriend, Blu, went viral on social media.

Some of that report was shot down, though.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

Fans have heard a lot about Rodgers' off-the-field life in recent years, though.

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on the latest Rodgers girlfriend rumors.

"All the oline Christmas gifts this year gonna be essential oils and home grown garlic," one fan joked.

"And let's never speak of this again," another fan wrote.

"Happy for her, to be honest," another fan admitted.

Regardless of what's true or not, hopefully Aaron and Blu are happy.