NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend News

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs onto the field during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers made a pretty notable podcast appearance earlier this week.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback appeared on his friend's podcast and discussed a number of topics, including mental health and psychedelics.

Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend, who goes by Blu, shared her reaction to the appearance on Instagram.

“Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves,” Blu wrote to Aaron on Instagram.

Blu has been linked to Rodgers for several months following his split from Shailene Woodley.

NFL fans are trying to wrap their mind around everything with Rodgers.

"There’s a lot going on here," one fan wrote.

"Bet everything on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this year," another fan joked.

"This dude has lost his mind. Still the most skilled QB I've ever seen play but holy s---," another fan admitted.

It should be an interesting year in Green Bay...