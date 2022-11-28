NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Season Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There's been some talk that the Packers should just shut Aaron Rodgers down for the rest of the year.

Rodgers, who's playing through a fractured thumb injury, is now dealing with a painful oblique injury. The Packers are 4-8 on the year with little chances of making the playoffs.

But Rodgers has decided that he wants to keep playing until the team is mathematically eliminated.

“As long as we're mathematically alive, I'd like to be out there.”

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on Rodgers' decision.

"Packers do not bring him back out there,' one fan wrote.

"No wonder why he threw 3 picks before halftime," one fan joked.

"It's just getting selfish now. Jordan Love was good enough in that final quarter to have earned a start, and it should be next week vs Bears," another fan wrote.

"4-8 with the bears and rams coming up. They will be 6-8 with the dolphins (away) and Vikings (at home) coming up. If they can win those two games as well then all they gotta do I beat the lions at home. They just gotta win the dolphins game," another fan wrote.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Is Rodgers making the right decision?