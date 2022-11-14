NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

Aaron Rodgers was furious with his head coach, Matt LaFleur, at the end of regulation on Sunday.

The Cowboys and the Packers are tied, 28-28, heading into overtime on Sunday afternoon.

At the end of regulation, the Packers had a third and one close to midfield. While Green Bay had been running the ball well, they opted to pass the ball.

The Cowboys defense stopped the Packers and we went into overtime. Rodgers was not happy with his head coach's decision.

Video of Rodgers going off on LaFleur has gone viral on social media tonight.

While Rodgers has been mocked on social media for his play this season, most fans are in agreement with the quarterback on Sunday night.

What was LaFleur thinking?

"Unbelievable series by GB. Started the drive with 1:38 left, called 2 runs, and let it run down to 30 seconds and called timeout. For once I don't blame Rodgers for screaming his face off. What a gutless sequence by LaFleur," one fan tweeted.

"RODGERS SCREAMING AT LAFLEUR ... FORTUNATELY, RODGERS' HEART WASN'T IN THE GO-FOR-IT-ALL PLAY CALL, PREFERRING JUST TO TAKE THE EASY FIRST DOWN VIA RUN," Skip Bayless added.

"I’m sure we won’t see that clip of Rodgers yelling at LaFleur at all tomorrow!" Mike Golic Jr. added.

What exactly did Rodgers say to his head coach? We think it was something about running the "f---ing" ball.

But some lip readers could help...

The game is airing on FOX.