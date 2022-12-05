NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Teammate Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is getting to the stage in his career where he doesn't hesitate to tell the truth (except for his vaccination status, of course).

The Green Bay Packers starting quarterback had a brutally honest admission on his team's special teams play following the win over the Bears.

Rodgers admitted that in past years, he's wished his kick returners would just take a knee in the end zone. However, this year, things are different.

"Rodgers said that often over the years, he’s hoped Packers kickoff returners would just kneel if they caught it in the end zone. Now, he hopes Nixon always takes it out," Matt Schneidman tweeted.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in.

"Did I miss something today? Seemed like they started each drive from the 18-19 when he ran it out," one fan wrote.

"Had a couple giant returns last week and a good one today. Not going to break them all," one fan added.

"Feels like he’s gonna house one at some point. He’s explosive," another fan wrote.

"Same," one fan added.

Is Rodgers' admission OK?