NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Training Camp Outfit

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers reported to training camp with the rest of the Green Bay Packers veterans Tuesday.

Embarking on his 18th NFL season, the MVP quarterback needed to liven up his arrival.

The Green Bay Packers posted a video of Rodgers walking into their facilities with long hair, jeans, and white tank-top. Everyone on Twitter immediately picked on the Nicolas Cage from Con-Air vibes Rodgers exuded.

However, others are confused about him dropping his backpack on the ground and walking away without it. Did he retrieve the bag when they finished filming?

Is this a perfect cool-guy entrance, or a 38-year-old going through a mid-life crisis? That's up to the viewer to decide.

Rodgers hasn't showed his age on the gridiron, winning his second straight MVP award after leading Green Bay to its third consecutive 13-win campaign.

Despite considerable offseason retirement rumors, Rodgers will return to Lambeau Field after signing a three-year, $150 million extension. However, he'll no longer have the services of star wide receiver Davante Adams, whom Green Bay traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Rodgers is nearing his final act, he'll look to close this movie by winning his second Super Bowl.