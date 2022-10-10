NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy with the conversations taking place in the locker room following the Packers' loss to the Giants in London on Sunday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly said that he's not nervous, but he will be if the Packers lose to the Jets.

Rodgers made it clear that he doesn't like that kind of talk from teammates.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers told reporters. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. We’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was talk about it in the locker room, and I don’t like. [Jaire’s] my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.

“I understand there’s a reality in this game that there’s a win and a loss every single game, but there’s also a reality in life that what you’re putting your energy toward, that’s where your focus is going to go. So I’m not going to address the prospects of losing up here, other than we just lost this game.”

It's a fair point from Rodgers.

"Rodgers can be tight but it’s true All the talent on this roster for us to play average at best," one fan wrote.

"And it begins. Once the LR is lost and looking at L's NEXT WEEK it's all but over. Tick tock for this 2022 squad," one fan added.

"We got Jaire Alexander worried about the Jets???? In the year of our lord 2022????" one fan added.

It'll be interesting to see how the Packers respond against the Jets.