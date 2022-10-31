NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills topped the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in a game that was never really that close.

In fact, Bills star Von Miller was pretty shocked by the Packers' in-game strategy.

Miller revealed that he actually asked Aaron Rodgers during the game why the Packers were running the ball so much.

"Von Miller says he was surprised by the Packers’ commitment to the run, to the point that he asked Aaron Rodgers during the game if they were going to pass the ball more," Katherine Fitzgerald tweeted.

"Von Miller said multiple times he was “shocked that (the Packers) ran the ball so much.'"

Should Miller have been surprised?

"Yeah it didn’t make sense lmao," one fan wrote.

"Lol this is incredible," one fan added.

"I was wondering what he went up and said to him. It was a strange game plan when you’re down by 17…" another fan admitted on social media.

It was a tough night for Rodgers and the Packers.

Green Bay dropped to 3-5 with Sunday night's loss.