NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter Shirtless Video

Adam Schefter delivered a different kind of bombshell before Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's NFL reporter put down his cell phone and danced shirtless on the Caesars Superdome field while donning several chains. Schefter paid homage to Kirk Cousins, who went viral for his celebration of the Minnesota Vikings' sixth straight win.

Based on reactions to Schefter's shirtless dancing on Twitter, the answer to "You like that?" is mostly "No."

"Lost my appetite," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I had to see it. So do you," another fan said.

"Gonna pretend I never ever saw this," a fan commented.

"This is why we can't have nice things," a Twitter user declared.

"[Ian] Rapoport would never," another said.

Considering Schefter's role, he's not the person anyone would expect to pull such a stunt. But perhaps that was the point, as few fans envisioned Cousins as someone who would party shirtless on an airplane before the video circulated.

Sources are confirming that Schefter may never live this down.