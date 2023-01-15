NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Surprising Update

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Everyone seems to be convinced that the Los Angeles Chargers will fire head coach Brandon Staley and make an offer to retired head coach Sean Payton.

But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is pouring some cold water on that.

The longtime ESPN insider does not believe the Chargers will make a run at Payton.

"Adam Schefter doesn’t think the Chargers will go after Sean Payton," Kyle Odegard tweeted.

It's pretty surprising, if true.

"If the chargers aren’t firing or not gonna target Payton, is it more likely we hire him or he stays unemployed?" a Broncos fan wondered.

"I really hope the Chargers keep Staley lol," one fan added.

"I think we need a new rule as Cardinals fans. Give something 24 hours to marinate before losing it over something we have 0 control over lol," one fan added.

Where do you see the retired Sean Payton ending up in 2023?