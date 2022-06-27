NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell Fight

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on after defeating the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Apparently celebrity boxing matches are still a thing. According to a report, former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have agreed to an exhibition fight.

Bell and Peterson will fight in a celebrity boxing match on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena - previously Staples Center - in Los Angeles.

No, this isn't a joke.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger has more on the upcoming exhibition:

"Both former All-Pro running backs will be competing in a boxing ring for the first time, but since it's an exhibition, the fight won't officially mark their pro boxing debuts. The deal continues a trend of big-time athletes and social media stars crossing over into boxing." "...Peterson and Bell will meet on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. McBroom will take on fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the main event. Rapper Blueface will fight former NBA player Nick Young on the undercard."

NFL fans have plenty of thoughts on the upcoming celebrity boxing match between the two former NFL running backs.

Take a look.

It's a bit surprising to see so many former NFL backs entering the boxing world. Haven't they taken enough beatings already?

Bell and Peterson will enter the ring on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena.