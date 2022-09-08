NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson's Team Wish List

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Running Back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins takes the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Adrian Peterson remains unsigned, but the 37-year-old running back still wants to play in the NFL this season.

In fact, Peterson has a three team wish list, which he revealed to TMZ Sports this week. All the teams are legit Super Bowl contenders, as Peterson made it clear he is intent on chasing a ring.

"There's a couple teams out there," Peterson said on Wednesday. "Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don't know what need they'll have at running back. San Fran would be a good look."

So, are fans of the Bills, Rams and 49ers excited about the possibility of their team adding this future Hall of Famer? Early returns say not really.

Peterson appeared in four games last season, three with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Seattle Seahawks. He rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.

Peterson last topped 1,000 yards in a season in 2018 and hasn't been a regular contributor in two years, so we're skeptical that any team is going to be beating down doors to add him during the season.

Crazier things have happened though.