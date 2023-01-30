NFL World Reacts To AFC Title Game Referee Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals (R) talks with referee Ronald Torbert #62 and line judge Jeff Seeman #45 (L) during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's safe to say that most of the football world wasn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bengals.

There were several questionable calls, including some on a critical drive by the Chiefs.

Following the game, the head referee, Ron Torbert, spoke with the game's pool reporter.

NFL fans still aren't loving it.

"A similar thing happened like two or three times during the Bills-Dolphins playoff game where the play proceeded despite a timeout getting called in and the play had to be redone despite it playing out. I'm wondering if this is a crowd noise issue," one fan wrote.

"Am I the only one that thought both of these situations were handled correctly? And I hate officials," one fan added.

"A little confused how people are mad. Both of these calls made sense and were correct," one fan added.

"The 3rd & 9 play was after an incomplete pass. How the hell was the ball spotted in the wrong place after that? It was in the same spot as the last play," one fan added.

The Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, where they are set to take on the Eagles.