NFL World Reacts To Alex Smith's Ron Rivera Comments

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks on during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Ron Rivera caused a stir by plainly responding "quarterback" to a question about why the Washington Commanders are falling behind the other NFC East teams.

One of his former quarterbacks didn't appreciate Rivera pointing the figure at Carson Wentz.

Discussing Rivera's press conference on Monday Night Countdown, via ESPN's Kimberley Martin, Alex Smith criticized his last head coach.

"I had a really hard time watching that," Smith said. "When I heard it, I couldn't believe it. I'm not here to defend Carson Wentz … But this is a defensive head coach that's absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback."

Smith then noted that Wentz has the NFL's fourth-most passing yards while Washington is tied for 26th in scoring defense and 28th in rushing offense.

That led him to conclude the blame "has got to be spread around."

Fans are siding with Smith, who returned to Rivera's Commanders as the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year. One fan called the coach's comments a "super weak move" while another predicted the situation was "about to go all downhill."

Rivera also said he doesn't regret acquiring Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. He said the former No. 2 pick showed he was "capable" when posting 359 passing yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Wentz will have to reduce the turnovers and play with more consistency to bring Washington back on the winning track, but he's far from the team's only problem. The finger could soon turn to Rivera if the Commanders complete their third straight losing season under his watch.