NFL World Reacts To Alvin Kamara Decision News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 42-34. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was rumored by some to be on the trade block heading into the deadline next month.

That won't be happening, though.

According to a report out of New Orleans, the Saints have decided to not shop Kamara heading into the deadline.

He will remain a member of the NFC South franchise.

"The Saints aren’t shopping Alvin Kamara, per sources. The team currently does not plan to trade him," Nick Underhill reports.

Saints fans are relieved.

"Alvin Kamara would have about $14M in dead money if traded, so no we can’t trade him," one fan wrote.

"Everyone can breathe now…" another fan added.

"They better not!!" one fan wrote.

"The fact this even has to be put out by Nick just shows how Saints fans will believe anything they see & hear on this app," another fan wrote.

The Saints, 2-5 on the season, are set to take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.