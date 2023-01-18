NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sports fans around the country are disturbed by Antonio Brown's recent activity on Snapchat to say the least.

Brown posted a sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat this week. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Brown's children, was in this picture.

Kyriss already condemned Brown's actions, saying, "I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well."

Well, according to Brown, he didn't share this photo on Snapchat. Apparently, his account was hacked.

"My snap chat page has been Hacked," Brown tweeted. "Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap."

The NFL world is not buying this excuse from Brown.

"That's funny," a fan responded.

"It's too late bruh," a second fan wrote.

"When you’re a kid and get caught by your parents for literally anything," one person commented.

"A day late my guy," another person tweeted.

Brown's account has been suspended, per a spokesperson for Snapchat.

Snapchat is currently investigating Brown's account since his latest post violates the platform's guidelines regarding "sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment."