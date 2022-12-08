NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Racy Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

An apparent photo of Antonio Brown in bed with a woman went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Brown appeared to share the snap on social media, leading to some speculation among fans.

The speculation even led to one prominent sports reporter denying that she had been in bed with the former NFL wide receiver.

The photo went viral on social media.

NFL fans were pretty stunned by the photo.

"I gotta know if that Antonio Brown picture is real," one fan wrote.

"Did Antonio Brown just send the social media world into a craze with a post of him and Gisele in bed?" another fan speculated.

"It's an obvious fake by a man who should be institutionalized," one fan added.

Other fans speculated that it could be a prominent sports reporter, Overtime Megan, though she was quickly to deny it.

The social media influencer shared on her Instagram Story that it is not her in the photo.

Regardless of what's true, Antonio Brown continues to make headlines on social media, but not for good reasons.