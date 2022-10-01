Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Statement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, a video of former NFL wideout Antonio Brown exposing himself to a woman at a hotel pool was released by the New York Post.

It didn't take long for Brown to comment on that video.

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs," Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown's tweet is a bit confusing to say the least. There's a video of him clearly harassing a woman at a pool.

This incident involving Brown took place on May 14. It has been reported that Brown was asked to leave the Armani Hotel Dubai because of his antics.

"You were caught on video whipping it out," one fan said. "Where's the disinformation?"

"Saying this while the evidence is literally on camera is insane," a second fan tweeted.

"We saw the video man," another fan replied.

We're not even sure how Brown can argue against this video.

At this point, the NFL world is just saddened by how steep Brown's fall from grace has been.