NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Tom Brady Photo

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's unclear why exactly Antonio Brown feels so negatively about Tom Brady these days.

However, it's tough to explain just about anything that Brown does at the moment.

Still, Brown has made it clear that he enjoys seeing Brady struggle. The Bucs are certainly struggling this year, as they dropped to 3-4 on the year following Sunday's shocking loss to the Panthers.

"Tom Booty," Brown tweeted.

Brown also tweeted out a photoshopped image of Brady running off the field shirtless.

That, of course, is a throwback to when Brown ran off the field shirtless at Metlife Stadium.

"LMFAOOO," one fan tweeted.

"So sad," one fan added.

"Brady saved your career, he was the reason you got an extra chance in the NFL and this is how you show your respect?" another fan added.

"He still has more rings than you," one fan added on social media.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, will look to bounce back next week.