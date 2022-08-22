NFL World Reacts To Aqib Talib Broadcasting News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sideline prior the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aqib Talib will be stepping away from his broadcasting role at Amazon.

Earlier this month, the former NFL star was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting at a youth football game. Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub, allegedly shot and killed a youth football coach during a confrontation.

Aqib Talib was reportedly just feet away from his brother during the fatal shooting.

"Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family," Ian Rapoport reports.

It's a decision that is likely for the best.

"A shame. He would of been great on television," one fan wrote.

"Very interesting way to phrase this situation given the death of a football coach at the hands of his brother allegedly," another fan wrote.

"This is a *very* kind way to phrase things," one fan added on Twitter.

Mike Hickman, a youth football coach in Texas, was killed during the shooting.

Our thoughts continue to be with his family.