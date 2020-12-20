NFL World Reacts To Aqib Talib’s Performance On TV

Former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is in the booth for FOX Sports’ broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals. And so far he’s proving to be incredibly entertaining on commentary.

Talib isn’t exactly blowing people away with his brilliant insight into the X’s and O’s. But he’s injecting a great deal of personality with nicknames, a couple of funny flubs and his unique voice.

Not everyone is falling in love with him of course. Some people are taking issue with his repeated use of the word “man” interjecting his thoughts.

But for the most part, he’s going over very well with viewers. On social media, people are really starting to warm up to the guy.

i really like aqib talib in the booth — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) December 20, 2020

he's loose, is good at sharing interesting insights about players' responsibilities on plays, that kind of stuff — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) December 20, 2020

Evaluation of first half of #AZvsPHi:

Jalen Hurts: very good

Larry Fitzgerald: still pretty great

Aqib Talib: growing on me#Eagles — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) December 20, 2020

Aqib Talib is doing the Az-Philly game. I haven’t heard enough to know if he is good or not, but you know he’s doing the game. He’s got a different sound. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 20, 2020

Aqib Talib played 12 NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, LA Rams and Miami Dolphins. He made five Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro selection between the Patriots and Broncos.

Talib got his Super Bowl ring with the Broncos from Super Bowl 50, recording five solo tackles and deflecting two passes in the 24-10 win.

At 34 years of age, Talib still has some left in the tank. But he decided to retire just before the start of the season, citing a lack of interest in continuing to play.

So far it looks like Talib made a great decision in his post-NFL career.

The Cardinals-Eagles game is being played on FOX.