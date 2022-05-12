Adrian Foster Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

On Thursday, former NFL running back Arian Foster took a trip down memory lane.

In an awesome video he shared with his followers on social media, Foster revealed all the jerseys he has in his closet. Not only does he have uniforms from every team he has ever played for, he owns jerseys from some of his former teammates and opponents.

Foster's collection includes game-worn jerseys from Adrian Peterson, Vontae Davis, Eric Berry, Troy Polamalu, Andrew Luck, Demaryius Thomas, Ndamukong Suh, Brian Cushing, Cam Newton, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, Jarvis Landry, Frank Gore, Brian Urlacher, Richard Sherman, Ray Lewis, Charles Woodson, Champ Bailey, Reggie Wayne and several others.

After going through countless NFL jerseys, Foster showed off a James Harden jersey. It was an odd ending to say the least, but it doesn't diminish how cool his collection is.

Judging by most of the replies to Foster's tweet, the NFL world believes his jersey collection is priceless.

It'll be tough to find a jersey collection better than Foster's.

Foster was a star in his own right, earning Pro Bowl honors four times during his NFL career.

Overall, Foster finished his career with 6,527 rushing yards, 2,346 receiving yards and 68 total touchdowns.