NFL World Reacts To Awesome Barry Sanders News

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced some big Barry Sanders news on Sunday.

The NFC North franchise will be honoring Sanders with a giant statue outside of the stadium. It's set to go up in 2023.

"The Detroit Lions just announced Barry Sanders is getting an 8-foot bronze statue in front of Ford Field in 2023," Colton Pouncy tweeted.

Well done, Lions.

Sanders, arguably the most-talented running back in NFL history, had a legendary career with the Lions.

It's pretty cool to see this statue is going up.

"LONG overdue… congratulations," one fan wrote.

"Dope," one fan added.

"Lions just announced they'll put up an 8-foot bronze statue of Barry Sanders outside Ford Field. (Quiet voice: You mean there isn't one already?)," another fan added.

Sanders is honored by the move.

"I'm truly honored and humbled by this," Sanders said.

Congrats, Barry!