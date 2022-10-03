NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least.

Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback.

Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals. He and the Panthers offense were booed by the home crowd in the second half.

But Rhule is opting to stick with Mayfield, in part because Sam Darnold is injured.

Rhule added: "I think Baker's our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him."

NFL fans aren't too surprised by the decision on Monday.

"Nothing says confidence like "I THINK he's our quarterback,'" one fan added.

"Help him find the bench. He’s the worst starter in the NFL right now," another fan added.

"Funny how every player gotten worse since the 20/21 season . Only one main constant," one fan admitted.

Mayfield and the Panthers will look to get a win against the 49ers next weekend.