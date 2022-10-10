NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Diagnosis News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The injury diagnosis for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is in.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers quarterback has suffered a high-ankle sprain and he will miss some time.

It's unclear when Mayfield will be able to return.

"Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week," Rapoport reports.

Mayfield has not been good for the Panthers so far this season.

"He will never see another down in this league," one fan wrote.

"The tank is in full motion," another fan added.

"I really wish Corral was healthy man. Would be the PERFECT time to see what our rookie QB has. I hate this for him," another fan added.

"Tank time in Carolina," one fan added.

The Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the 49ers.