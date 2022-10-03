NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Postgame News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield isn't guaranteed to be the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward.

Carolina lost to Arizona on Sunday, falling to 1-3 on the season, and Mayfield and the Panthers offense struggled in a major way.

Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the team is considering a quarterback change. He did not commit to anything.

“Yeah, I don’t have any thoughts about anything moving forward yet,” Rhule said. “I can talk right now, really, about this game. I don’t know anything in terms of anybody health-wise. So, I can’t make any comments on that. For me right now, obviously, we’re gonna go back, we’re gonna watch the tape, we’re gonna try to get these things corrected. Usually on Monday, I’ll give you guys some better answers in terms of exactly what we’ll try to do moving forward.”

That's an understandable answer given the circumstances. Mayfield has not played well enough to guarantee the starting job.

Fans are pretty fed up at this point, though.

"End the Matt Rhule era. Stop with the Baker Mayfield thing. Pull the plug and start again," one fan wrote.

"Baker Mayfield is the perfect QB for Carolina … To end up with a high draft pick and get Rhule fired. STAY THE COURSE!" another fan added.

"People who’s jobs are gone either during or after the season

Baker Mayfield

Ben McAdoo

Matt Rhule," another fan added.

Mayfield, meanwhile, isn't panicking.

“Obviously, I’m frustrated with fact that we’re 1-3. But we’re four weeks into the year," he said.

The Panthers are set to host the 49ers next weekend.