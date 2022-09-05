NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season.

Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home.

The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina.

Mayfield's Panthers outfits are on point, too.

That's quite the outfit.

"Legendssss," one fan wrote.

"Can’t wait to see you in these pretty colors!! We are all Panthers fans now!" one fan added.

"Mayfields looking good in Charlotte!!" another fan added.

"Carolina looks good on you two!" another fan wrote.

The Panthers are set to face a familiar opponent in the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

It should be an entertaining opener...