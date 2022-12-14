NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Major Honor

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield had quite the debut for the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday.

After being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Mayfield played significant snaps for LA three days later. The former No. 1 overall pick came off the bench to complete 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining.

For his effort, Mayfield was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, which is a remarkable feat considering how his season had gone up until that point.

"Every season surprises you, but 'Rams QB Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week' has to rank among this season's least likely headlines," said ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Fans of other teams weren't so sure that Mayfield was most deserving of the honor though.

"I'm sorry, but Brock Purdy should be the NFC offensive player of the week. not Baker Mayfield lol," tweeted one 49ers fan.

"Jared Goff threw for 330 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a win against a now 10-3 Minnesota Vikings team, but Baker Mayfield was named NFC Player of the Week," questioned a Lions fan.

"Baker being named NFC offensive player of the week is nothing less than media driven hype," added a Falcons fan.

"Justin Jefferson had 11 for 223, Captain Kirk threw for 425 and 2, Hurts accounted for nearly 300 and 3, Goff threw for 330 and 3, CMC 150 total and 2, what are y’all doing," said another Twitter user.

Mayfield will look to keep the good times rolling when the Rams take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.