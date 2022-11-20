NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers returned to Baker Mayfield for his first start since Week 5.

It didn't go well.

Replacing the injured PJ Walker, who showed flashes while starting the last five games, Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans lamented another sloppy performance from the former No. 1 pick.

"The Baker Mayfield experiment is a failure," a fan declared on Twitter.

"Baker Mayfield's intense regression is one of the more confusing things I've seen following NFL football," one fan wrote.

"Baker Mayfield might be the worst quarterback I have ever seen in a #Panthers uniform, and that's saying something," another said.

"Baker Mayfield would struggle to throw a birthday party," another fan joked.

"That better be the last pass attempt we ever see from Baker Mayfield in a Carolina Panthers uniform," a fan stated. "That's a perfect encapsulation of how his time in Charlotte has gone.

Acquired from the Cleveland Browns this summer, Mayfield has thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games. Although he played well off the bench two weeks ago, he hasn't posted a quarterback rating of 85 or higher in a start this season.

Following another ugly performance, Mayfield could go back to the bench. Even if an ankle injury keeps Walker sidelined, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said earlier this week that he'd like to give Sam Darnold some work.

Wilks has another quarterback decision to make ahead of next week's game against the Denver Broncos.